The University of Notre Dame denies football coach Marcus Freeman assaulted a high school wrestling coach during his son's recent match after a police report was filed. The South Bend Tribune published a story Sunday detailing a police report from New Prairie High School's wrestling coach stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 3, at Mishawaka High School.

New Prairie high school wrestling assistant coach, Chris Fleeger, accused Freeman of assault in a police report after both were in attendance at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. Notre Dame released a statement Sunday saying Freeman had no physical contact with Fleeger.

Mishawaka police investigated the accusation and reportedly submitted their report to the prosecutor's office. It is unknown if charges have been filed from the incident.

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman's son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach," the statement reads. "Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the station. At no point did coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded."

The altercation between Freeman and Fleeger allegedly happened after Vinny Freeman lost a match. The South Bend Tribune reports that police did not reveal the extent of the alleged contact between Freeman and Fleeger, who exchanged words in a hallway.

This report comes on the heels of Freeman vowing to "run it back" with Notre Dame in late December amid interest from various NFL franchises. Notre Dame's fifth-year coach agreed to a restructured contract that puts him in the "top tier" of compensation among college coaches after turning down interest from two NFL franchises, according to Sports Illustrated reports.

Freeman signed a lucrative extension ahead of last season's playoff appearance.