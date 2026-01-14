Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman downplayed NFL rumors and addressed a recent incident at his son's wrestling match Wednesday during his first press conference since the end of the 2025 season. Coming out of his fifth campaign with the Fighting Irish, Freeman wanted to get out front of reports tying him to NFL openings along with being accused of battery earlier this month.

"I'm the head coach at Notre Dame," Freeman said of his current position amid NFL speculation. "I've said this before ... individual success, NFL interest, those are all a reflection of team success and where this football program is. I've used some of the interest from the NFL to personally gain wisdom from GMs and front-office executives about your players and what they view as a successful coach.

"What are some of the things they've seen that have made a coach successful in their franchise? I utilize these conversations to gain knowledge for myself to be the best coach I can be of the Notre Dame football program. I don't control the noise."

Freeman was pressed to detail his plans for the future at Notre Dame and if he would leave South Bend for the NFL at some point.

"I didn't have to re-evaluate," Freeman said. "The only statement I put out was let's run it back. I was intentional about that. I don't need to come out with a statement every time one of these job openings happen. You know the future is uncertain, it's the reality of life. But everything I want and I need personally can be achieved personally as the head coach of this program."

Freeman opened his time at the podium to first address the wrestling altercation story he claims was "sensationalized" nationally by "click-bait headlines" and that his family had been "dragged through the mud" as a result. Freeman said he behaved in a respectful and professional manner while protecting his family. No charges were filed against Freeman after he was accused of battery at his son's high school wresting event.

"It's important for me to speak on behalf of my family and myself ... first of all, I want to thank Notre Dame for their support and their immediate response to this matter," Freeman said. "I'm grateful for their trust and defense of me even before the video evidence was released. I know I'm a public figure and understand the scrutiny that comes with that. That scrutiny should not extend to my child or the children of any other public figure."

Notre Dame previously released a statement denying that Freeman assaulted a high school wrestling coach after a police report was filed. The South Bend Tribune published a story Sunday detailing a police report stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 3 at Mishawaka High School in Indiana.

Notre Dame's 2026 outlook after missing CFP

Freeman is 43-11 overall at Notre Dame, which includes a national championship appearance. The Fighting Irish finished 10-2 this season as the first team out of the College Football Playoff before opting out of a bowl opportunity.

"As we look at that moment, it was obviously disappointing, but you have to move forward," Freeman said. "As I reminded the group in our team meeting on Sunday, it's our responsibility to leave no doubt. Moving forward, we can't blame it on somebody else. I might be confused about the committee's criteria and rankings and all those different things, it's our job as we move forward to make sure we leave no doubt."

Few programs are hotter in the transfer portal than the Fighting Irish, who have garnered six commitments in the last 48 hours, including need-fillers at edge and cornerback in Alabama's Keon Keeley and Colorado's DJ McKinney. Former Ohio State wideouts Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter have also committed to Notre Dame.

Coupled with a 2026 signing class that ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports with three five-star prospects, Freeman has to feel good about his team entering the offseason. With a favorable slate and College Football Playoff assurances as long as the Fighting Irish make the final top 12 next season, the Fighting Irish will have a roster capable of pushing this program back to the postseason.

Quarterback C.J. Carr returns for his sophomore season after ending his first year as Notre Dame's starter with 10 consecutive wins. Carr finished with 2,741 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, showing mastery of Mike Denbrock's offense after losing his first two career starts against Miami and Texas A&M.

Freeman said Notre Dame was intentional in the portal this cycle and roster retention was top priority. Patience was needed ahead of the "second wave" of transfers to see what voids needed to be filled on the roster.

"We had strategic conversations with admissions with understanding the landscape of college football has changed," Freeman said. "There's going to be some student-athletes we have to get admitted into Notre Dame that maybe haven't graduated and they've worked perfectly with our football department to make sure we get the right kids committed."