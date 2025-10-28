Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman reportedly has no interest in leaving the Fighting Irish for vacancies at Penn State or Florida, according to The Athletic. Athletic directors at Penn State and Florida each "put in calls" to Freeman's representation to gauge interest and both were told "no," according to Pete Sampson.

This report comes on the heels of LSU firing former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly after a 49-24 loss to Texas A&M in Baton Rouge.

"I've said this previously — you never want to see anybody lose their job," Freeman said about his former boss. "That person, the coaches, the families, the people affected, the players, especially somebody you know. At the end of the day, you're always rooting for. Coach Kelly gave me an opportunity to come here, and I'm always rooting for him. But it's also the profession we've chosen. We've chosen this profession. We know that can be the result of choosing this profession."

Freeman is 38-11 overall with the Fighting Irish since taking over for Kelly in 2022. Notre Dame won 19 of its last 23 games with eyes on another playoff run if it wins out from here.

After firing Billy Napier, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin must make his third football hire since arriving in 2016. He said last week Florida had eyes on a "wide variety of candidates" and did not expect interference from boosters.

"I have a lot of support, but I don't have anybody reaching over and trying to grab the steering wheel," Stricklin said. "I think that's one of the things that makes this place really unique, and it's one the reasons why we've had this much success."