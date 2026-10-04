The growing gap between No. 4 Miami and Clemson was on full display in a 41-13 Miami win that provided the clearest picture yet of the shifting power dynamic in the ACC. It also served as a referendum on two wildly different approaches to running a program in 2026.

Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers were once the unquestioned dominant force in ACC football, winning eight conference titles in 10 years from 2015-24 along with a pair of national titles. However, change can happen quickly in college football -- especially in the transfer portal and NIL era -- and in short order, Miami has supplanted Clemson as the ACC's best team under Mario Cristobal.

The Hurricanes still have a long way to go to match the same level of dominance over the conference that Clemson showed at its peak — that is, if they remain in the ACC long enough to do so. Miami has yet to reach an ACC Championship Game, much less win eight in a 10-year stretch, but after reaching the national title game last year, the Hurricanes have proven themselves to be one of the nation's elite.

Miami's ascent and Clemson's fall aren't unrelated, and the chasm between the two teams in quality is the direct result of the way the two head coaches have embraced, in Cristobal's case, and resisted, as with Swinney, the changing landscape of college football.

The new way

Cristobal was long known as one of the best recruiters in the country as an assistant and later as the head coach at Oregon, but his ability to land commitments from players has now been supercharged by NIL, the transfer portal and a deep-pocketed donor base in Miami.

Few teams have been as aggressive in the transfer portal and NIL space as Miami, and Cristobal has built a roster loaded with talent by combining elite recruiting with transfer portal classes.

Since Cristobal took over in December 2021, Miami has landed a top-10 recruiting class in three of his five years in charge (15th in 2022 and 2025) and a top-10 transfer portal class in each of the last four years (12th in 2022), per 247Sports.

The quarterback position is where the Hurricanes have been particularly aggressive in the portal, spending big to land a top transfer quarterback in each of the last three years -- Cam Ward, Carson Beck and Darian Mensah.

While they're far from the only team to take that approach, no one outside Indiana has had more success portaling in quarterbacks and maximizing their talent in one year. Ward became a No. 1 overall pick, Beck led the Hurricanes to a national title game, and Mensah is one of the Heisman frontrunners midway through the 2026 season.

The old way

Clemson was once the team in the ACC that entered every season with loaded rosters. Swinney proved himself to be one of the nation's top recruiters and used to stack top-10 classes, overwhelming opponents with the depth of talent on the sideline.

However, Swinney's efforts at the high school level have steadily dipped, with his last top-10 recruiting class coming in 2021 -- the year before Cristobal arrived in Miami. While the Tigers continued to get the most out of those classes, they've atrophied outside the top 20 in each of the last two years.

The only way that can work is if it's made up for in the portal, but Swinney was famously one of the longest holdouts against the transfer portal, refusing to use it altogether early on and still being slow to embrace it fully.

Swinney's fierce loyalty was once his superpower, but that stubbornness has become Clemson's Achilles heel. The modern game has proven to reward coaches and players alike for making cold, calculated business decisions. Swinney refuses to do so, which could be endearing to the Clemson faithful if it weren't costing them the chance to be competitive for championships.

The Tigers have never had a top-50 transfer portal class, and they are lagging behind the best in college football as a result. That shows up on the field in a game like Saturday night's, where the Hurricanes overwhelmed the Tigers with the kind of size and speed that used to populate the Clemson two-deep.

There is no path back to college football's mountaintop for Clemson without embracing what is required in today's college football. The Tigers only needed to look across the sideline Saturday night to see what that looks like in the form of a Miami team that's surpassed them and is now the ACC power that sets its sights on the Playoff each season.