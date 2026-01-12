Mark Cuban is striking while the iron's hot, donating a piece of his empire to Indiana football in hopes on ensuring another quality season in 2026. The Indiana alumnus envisioned greatness under Curt Cignetti when he previously gave to the program, but nothing like this as the unbeaten and top-ranked Hoosiers enter next Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship against Miami.

Indiana's wealthiest NIL donor, Cuban increased his giving during Cignetti's second season knowing the leader of the program's process has worked. When there's mention of return on investment, this is it.

"They earned it," Cuban said on Sideline Stories. "The first time it was like, OK, let's see what happens … the second time, we know it works. I talked to them about different players and what their strategy was. The previous year, it all made sense and I wanted to be part of it."

While Cuban didn't reveal how much money he gave toward Indiana's NIL efforts, he did say it would be enough to buy Kilroy's on Kirkwood, a popular off-campus bar in Bloomington.

"Everybody talks about we don't have any five-stars, but where that's important is when they ask me for money, it was like I'm not going to give you money just so you can bid the highest for everybody," Cuban said. "It's like the NBA salary cap. You've got to be able to fit in slots and find the guys who know their roles. That's where [Cignetti]'s been a stud. In basketball, you've got to know your role. Not everybody can be the star.

"Something that Fernando Mendoza said about him being recruited really stood out. He said when he talked about Coach Cig about winning the Heisman, he said quarterbacks don't win Heismans, teams win Heismans. If you don't have the offensive line, the receivers, the system … you're not going to get it done."

Cuban's 2026 donation is going toward funding a group ranked No. 10 nationally in the transfer portal and includes the additions of quarterback Josh Hoover, receiver Nick Marsh and edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi.

The billionaire and minority owner in the Dallas Mavericks is expected to be in attendance for the national championship game after watching the semifinal victory over Oregon from the sideline in Atlanta. Cuban used his personal account and social media reach of more than 8.5 million followers to ask about CFP title game ticket prices -- as if he needs to worry about the base price of a "get-in" ticket.