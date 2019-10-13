Mark Dantonio gets testy when asked about struggling Michigan State offense following blowout loss
Don't ask Mark Dantonio about his coaching staff after seven games
Mark Dantonio and Pat Fitzgerald might be exchanging emails this week.
Michigan State lost to Wisconsin 38-0 on Saturday, becoming the fourth team to be shutout by the Badgers defense this season. More importantly it dropped the Spartans to 4-3 on the season, and following last week's loss to Ohio State, it likely eliminated them from Big Ten title contention.
It also led to a testy exchange between Dantonio and a reporter. Following the game, Dantonio was asked about his decision over the offseason not to make changes to the personnel on his offensive staff. Naturally, Dantonio wasn't thrilled to hear it.
"I don't think we ask those questions right now," said Dantonio. "We're seven games into the schedule. I think that's sort of a dumbass question, to be quite honest with you."
Was it, though? Through seven games, Michigan State is scoring 23.9 points per game. That ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 98th in the country. That total is a bit skewed, too, because in four Big Ten games, the Spartans are averaging only 20.3 points per game. Plus, it's not like this is a new phenomenon. This was precisely the same problem Michigan State dealt with last year.
In 2018, Michigan State averaged only 18.7 points per game -- ranking 126th nationally -- en route to a disappointing 7-6 season. Michigan State hasn't averaged more than 24 points per game in any season since 2015 when it went 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff.
Over the offseason, there were plenty of Michigan State fans clamoring for Dantonio to make changes to his offensive staff, and he did. What Dantonio didn't do, however, was hire new coaches. Instead, he took the coaches he already had on staff and shuffled their responsibilities. Thus far, the changes in job titles have not done anything to improve the results on the field.
So while Dantonio may think it's a "dumbass question" to ask at this point of the season, it's also a reasonable one.
