When Iowa landed Mark Gronowski out of the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes believed they had finally found a quarterback who could open up the passing game. That hasn't happened. Instead, the Iowa has increasingly relied on the other half of Gronowski's game -- his legs -- to move the ball.

The former South Dakota State transfer and two-time FCS national champion is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (10) by an FBS quarterback this season, just one shy of the Iowa single-season record for a quarterback set by Wilburn Hollis in 1960.

As Iowa heads into its rivalry matchup with Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the focus will almost certainly be on running the football -- and perhaps giving Gronowski more opportunities to break off big gains.

Most rushing TDs by a QB this season (FBS)

The Hawkeyes' passing attack has been largely ineffective, leaving the offense with no choice but to rely on sustained ground effort. Gronowski has attempted 107 passes in the first four Big Ten games without a touchdown. Iowa ranks last among Power Four teams in yards per attempt (5.5) and fifth-worst in success rate on pass plays (41.1%).

Meanwhile, Gronowski set an Iowa quarterback record with 130 rushing yards on nine carries in the 25-24 win against Penn State last week. Even without his 67-yard run, the longest by a Hawkeye this season, he still produced his best single-game rushing total at Iowa. The performance demonstrated his effectiveness when given opportunities to run, even as the coaching staff continues to manage his workload carefully.

Gronowski's effectiveness on the ground is not new. At South Dakota State, he rushed for 1,767 yards over 55 starts, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt -- a skill set that Iowa has leaned on heavily this season.

Against Minnesota, expect Iowa to rely on the run again. The Golden Gophers' secondary is opportunistic, but Iowa has struggled to stretch the field through the air, making a ground-first approach the most viable strategy to sustain drives. Nine of his 10 rushing touchdowns this season have come in goal-to-go situations, and his ability to gain yards on designed runs and scrambles has become central to Iowa's offense.

A step back

His carries were limited in the three games following a knee injury against Indiana in Week 5, which sidelined him late in that contest and likely made offensive coordinator Tim Lester more cautious.

His average carries dropped from 14.5 per game against the first two Power Four opponents (Iowa State and Rutgers), to just 7.0 in the three games since the injury. Even against Penn State, Gronowski was kept to nine attempts, suggesting a cautious but gradually increasing trust in his rushing ability, though he stated after the game he didn't feel "limited" at all against the Nittany Lions.

Even with the injury and limited carries, Gronowski continues to set milestones. He has recorded a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, a streak not matched by a Big Ten quarterback since Denard Robinson at Michigan in 2011. He is also the winningest starting quarterback in NCAA history, with 54 career victories -- 49 at South Dakota State and five at Iowa -- demonstrating sustained success across both FCS and FBS levels.

Most career wins by starting QB (NCAA history)

Player Team(s) Wins Mark Gronowski South Dakota State (FCS), Iowa 54 Cullen Finnerty Grand Valley State (Division II) 51 Kellen Moore Boise State 50

"Where do you wanna start?" Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said when asked what challenges Gronowski presents. "He runs the ball like a running back, throws it like a quarterback. He's really, really intelligent. ... He's like a running back playing quarterback. If you could take Darius (Taylor) and Drake (Lindsey) and put them together, that would be him. I think that's kinda the best way to describe him."

Despite the Hawkeyes' continued struggles through the air, Gronowski's legs, combined with a physical offensive line, have allowed Iowa to move the ball. It is on pace for its most productive scoring attack in five years, showing that even in a limited passing game, the offense can generate points when built around a quarterback capable of producing on the ground.

"He's a winner. All he's done is win," Fleck said. "And I think that should never be lost on anybody. ... You can tell everything he does is really detailed, really fundamentally sound. He's gritty, he's tough and he understands situational football. He's a really good football player and knows the game within the game, and that's a scary combination."

As Iowa looks to continue its success against Minnesota, much of the Hawkeyes' fortunes in the 119th all-time meeting will hinge on whether Gronowski can turn his legs into decisive plays.

Where to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime