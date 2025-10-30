The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) battle in a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night. The Chanticleers have secured two straight games, with a 45-37 win over Appalachian State on Oct. 18. In a similar fashion, Marshall beat Texas State 40-37 in a double overtime bout in Week 8, which is its second straight victory.

Kickoff from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thundering Herd are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall:

Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina spread Marshall -6.5 Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina over/under 54.5 points Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina money line Marshall -258, CCU +208 Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Marshall can cover

Junior quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is a dual-threat force under center. Del Rio-Wilson completed 74% of his throws for 1,133 passing yards, 347 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns. In his last outing, he had 277 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and one passing touchdown.

Senior receiver Demarcus Lacey is a smooth playmaker in the passing attack, leading the team in receiving yards (484) with four receiving touchdowns. He has three games with more than 100 receiving yards this campaign. On Oct. 11 versus Old Dominion, Lacey had 121 receiving yards and one score.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina averages 171.1 rushing yards per game, with junior running back Ja'Vin Simpkins logging a team-high 360 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Florida native has gone over 60 rushing yards in three of the last four outings.

Junior defensive end Zeke Campbell currently has 21 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He has finished with at least a half sack in three of his last four outings. The Chanticleers are 3-1 ATS in conference games and 3-2 ATS when they get the same amount of rest as their opponent.

How to make Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 60 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?