Marshall football player hospitalized after stray gunfire at New Year's Eve party

A Marshall football player is reportedly paralyzed after being hit with stray gunfire at a New Year's Eve party, according to his mother.

Melissa Aaron, mother of redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron, told the Herald-Dispatch that her son's injuries are not life threatening, but he "has no feeling in his legs" after being hit in the back by a stray shot.

"It is in his spine and he has no feeling in his legs," Aaron told the Herald-Dispatch. "They can't remove it because they are afraid it could be dangerous and hinder him even more to do so. It is right in the middle of his spine."

Aaron's mother said the Marshall defensive tackle is "in good spirits" and has been alert and talking with teammates, who have come to visit him in the hospital.

"I'm so proud of how the Marshall family sticks together," Melissa Aaron said.

Larry Aaron appeared in eight games this year, recording 13 tackles.