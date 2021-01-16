The last coach opening at the FBS level looks to be filled soon as Marshall is set to hire Alabama assistant Charles Huff to replace Doc Holliday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Saturday.

The 37-year old Huff has spent the last two seasons on Alabama's staff, serving as the associate head coach and running backs coach. Prior to that, the Maryland native and Hampton graduate spent time in the same role at Mississippi State for a season. Before the stop in Starkville, Huff spent four seasons as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Penn State. It was there that he had spent time with Joe Moorhead, whom he followed to Mississippi State.

Huff has also had stops at Maryland, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan -- his alma mater -- and spent a season in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

This will be Huff's first turn as a head coach, and Marshall is hoping he can show some of the same recruiting prowess he's shown at previous stops to help bring talent to Huntington.

Huff would replace Doc Holliday, who spent the previous 11 seasons at the helm of the Thundering Herd.