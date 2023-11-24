Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Arkansas State 6-5, Marshall 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to square off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Saturday was a slow day for Marshall as the team failed to score. They were dealt a punishing 28-0 loss at the hands of South Alabama. Having soared to a lofty 38 points in the game before, Marshall's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Texas State 77-31 at home.

Ja'Quez Cross went supernova for Arkansas State, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries. Cross was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 57 yards. Zak Wallace was another key contributor, rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries.

Marshall's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.0 points per game. As for Arkansas State, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Odds

Marshall is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

