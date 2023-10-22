Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: James Madison 7-0, Marshall 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The James Madison Dukes and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on James Madison, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, James Madison was fully in charge, breezing past Georgia Southern 41-13 at home. James Madison pushed the score to 41-6 by the end of the third, a deficit Georgia Southern cut but never quite recovered from.

James Madison got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan McCloud out in front who threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns. McCloud is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last three games he's played. Kaelon Black was another key contributor, gaining 83 total yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Marshall, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 41-24 loss to Georgia State on Saturday. Marshall has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Marshall got a solid performance out of Rasheen Ali, who rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and also picked up 71 receiving yards. Ali was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 65 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Fancher, who threw for 301 yards and a touchdown while completing 79.4% of his passes.

James Madison's win was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 6-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 39.8 points per game. As for Marshall, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-2.

Going forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

James Madison lost to Marshall on the road by a decisive 26-12 margin when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Thankfully for James Madison, Khalan Laborn (who rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

James Madison is a 5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dukes, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.