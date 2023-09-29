Who's Playing
Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd
Current Records: Old Dominion 2-2, Marshall 3-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing in front of their home fans against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is coming into the matchup hot, having won their last eight games.
Marshall gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Virginia Tech by a score of 24-17.
Rasheen Ali continued his habit of posting big stat lines, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Ali's most impressive run was a 56 yard score in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but they made off with a 10-9 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.
Their wins bumped Marshall to 3-0 and Old Dominion to 2-2.
Looking ahead, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).
Marshall beat Old Dominion 12-0 in their previous matchup last November. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Old Dominionhave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Marshall is a big 14-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Series History
Marshall has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Old Dominion.
- Nov 05, 2022 - Marshall 12 vs. Old Dominion 0
- Oct 09, 2021 - Marshall 20 vs. Old Dominion 13
- Oct 12, 2019 - Marshall 31 vs. Old Dominion 17
- Oct 13, 2018 - Marshall 42 vs. Old Dominion 20
- Oct 14, 2017 - Marshall 35 vs. Old Dominion 3
- Nov 05, 2016 - Old Dominion 38 vs. Marshall 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Marshall 27 vs. Old Dominion 7