Old Dominion Monarchs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Old Dominion 2-2, Marshall 3-0

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing in front of their home fans against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is coming into the matchup hot, having won their last eight games.

Marshall gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Virginia Tech by a score of 24-17.

Rasheen Ali continued his habit of posting big stat lines, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Ali's most impressive run was a 56 yard score in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but they made off with a 10-9 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Their wins bumped Marshall to 3-0 and Old Dominion to 2-2.

Looking ahead, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Marshall beat Old Dominion 12-0 in their previous matchup last November. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Old Dominionhave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Marshall is a big 14-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Old Dominion.