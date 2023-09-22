Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Virginia Tech 1-2, Marshall 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing in front of their home fans against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall are coming into the game hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Saturday, Marshall's game was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past East Carolina with points to spare, taking the game 31-13. The over/under was set at 43.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Marshall can attribute much of their success to RB Rasheen Ali, who rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Ali was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 56 yards. Marshall also got help from WR Caleb McMillan who showed off his sure hands for 85 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road doesn't seem to have gotten any smoother. The contest between Virginia Tech and Rutgers on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with Virginia Tech falling 35-16 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Nobody from Virginia Tech had a standout game, but they still got scores from QB Kyron Drones and RB Bhayshul Tuten.

Looking ahead, Marshall shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by five points. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

Marshall's win lifted them to 2-0 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success, or if Virginia Tech bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Marshall is a 5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.