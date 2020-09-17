Who's Playing

No. 20 Appalachian State @ Marshall

Current Records: Appalachian State 1-0; Marshall 1-0

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd may be playing at home again on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 1:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,125 yards last week.

Marshall got themselves on the board against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last week, but Eastern Kentucky never followed suit. The Thundering Herd claimed a resounding 59 to nothing victory over the Colonels at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 52 to nothing advantage. Their QB Grant Wells was on fire, passing for four TDs and 307 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground. Wells' longest connection was to WR Talik Keaton for 47 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State turned the game against the Charlotte 49ers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 512 yards to 280. Appalachian State had enough points to win and then some against Charlotte on Saturday, taking their matchup 35-20. The Mountaineers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Marcus Williams Jr. led the charge as he rushed for one TD and 117 yards on 14 carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Thundering Herd and Appalachian State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.