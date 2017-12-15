Marshall vs. Colorado State, New Mexico Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, live stream

"Oh, what could have been."

That's the theme for this year's New Mexico Bowl between Marshall and Colorado State. Both Group of Five programs had the chance to finish closer to 10 wins. Instead, both teams went through late-season slides. The Thundering Herd lost three tight games in four weeks by a combined eight points. The Rams dropped three straight games in late October and November, but one of them was in overtime to Boise State.

There have been plenty of disappointments and shortcomings for both sides. Which program can overcome its late-season slide and end 2017 on a more positive note?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: ESPN | Live streams: WatchESPN / WatchESPN apps

Storylines

Marshall: The Thundering Herd finished 7-5 and lost four of their last five games ... but three of those losses were by five points or less. This team could easily be close to nine or 10 wins, and after going 3-9 a season ago, this is a nice bounce-back effort from coach Doc Holliday. Also, keep an eye on tight end Ryan Turachek. He has a team-best nine receiving touchdowns and is a real mismatch for almost every defense.

Colorado State: The Rams started the season with some juice by blowing the doors off of Oregon State, but it turns out the Beavers were one of the worst Power Five teams in the country. Colorado State had a brutal schedule with in-state rival Colorado and Alabama rounding out nonconference play with a tough second-half stretch that featured three consecutive losses to Air Force, Wyoming and Boise State. But this is a battle-tested program with some future NFL potential on offense.

Prediction



It's been an up and down season for Colorado State. What started out a trendy Group of Five team ended up struggling in big games against Colorado, Wyoming and Boise State. However, there's a lot of potential with quarterback Nick Stevens, running back Dalyn Dawkins and receiver Michael Gallup. Some underrated potential draft picks here. Pick: Colorado State -5.5