Marshall vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: Marshall 7-4; FIU 6-5

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the FIU Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd at noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. FIU isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

FIU was hampered by 100 penalty yards against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Panthers got past Miami (FL) with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 30-24. RB Anthony Jones was the offensive standout of the game for FIU, as he rushed for 112 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Marshall, but luck did not. They came up short against the Charlotte 49ers, falling 24-13. QB Isaiah Green had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 86 yards passing.

FIU's win lifted them to 6-5 while Marshall's defeat dropped them down to 7-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 33 sacks, good for 18th best in the nation. As for the Panthers, they come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 11. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Marshall and FIU both have two wins in their last four games.