Marshall vs. FIU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: Marshall 7-4; FIU 6-5

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the FIU Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. FIU should still be riding high after a win, while Marshall will be looking to right the ship.

Marshall came up short against the Charlotte 49ers last week, falling 24-13. One thing holding the Thundering Herd back was the mediocre play of QB Isaiah Green, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 86 yards passing.

FIU decided to play defense against itself, but the team still came out ahead despite 100 yards in penalties. They secured a 30-24 W over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Among those leading the charge for FIU was RB Anthony Jones, who rushed for 112 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

The Thundering Herd came out on top in a nail-biter against the Panthers when the two teams last met in last November, sneaking past 28-25. Will the Thundering Herd repeat their success, or do the Panthers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Marshall and FIU both have two wins in their last four games.