Marshall vs. FIU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Marshall vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. FIU (away)
Current Records: Marshall 7-4; FIU 6-5
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the FIU Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. FIU should still be riding high after a win, while Marshall will be looking to right the ship.
Marshall came up short against the Charlotte 49ers last week, falling 24-13. One thing holding the Thundering Herd back was the mediocre play of QB Isaiah Green, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 86 yards passing.
FIU decided to play defense against itself, but the team still came out ahead despite 100 yards in penalties. They secured a 30-24 W over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Among those leading the charge for FIU was RB Anthony Jones, who rushed for 112 yards and one TD on 16 carries.
The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
The Thundering Herd came out on top in a nail-biter against the Panthers when the two teams last met in last November, sneaking past 28-25. Will the Thundering Herd repeat their success, or do the Panthers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.15
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Marshall and FIU both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Marshall 28 vs. FIU 25
- Oct 28, 2017 - FIU 41 vs. Marshall 30
- Nov 19, 2016 - FIU 31 vs. Marshall 14
- Nov 14, 2015 - Marshall 52 vs. FIU 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
CBS airs 'The Band Is On The Field!'
CBS takes an in-depth look at the historic final play of the 1982 Cal vs. Stanford game
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football expert picks, Week 14
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
Arkansas vs. Missouri score, live updates
Missouri continues to dominant the Battle Line Rivalry with its fourth consecutive win over...
-
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football game