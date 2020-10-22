Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Marshall

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-0; Marshall 3-0

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are 4-1 against the Florida Atlantic Owls since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Marshall and Florida Atlantic will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Thundering Herd and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last week was still a pretty decisive one as Marshall wrapped it up with a 35-17 win on the road. Marshall can attribute much of their success to RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for two TDs and 125 yards on 32 carries, and QB Grant Wells, who passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener three weeks ago. They snuck past the Charlotte 49ers with a 21-17 victory. Florida Atlantic QB Nick Tronti did work as he passed for two TDs and 98 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marshall is now a perfect 3-0 while the Owls sit at 1-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall ranks first in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for Florida Atlantic, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 17-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall have won four out of their last five games against Florida Atlantic.