Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Marshall

Current Records: Louisiana 2-3; Marshall 3-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 12 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall has a defense that allows only 16.2 points per game, so Louisiana's offense will have their work cut out for them.

When you finish with 279 more yards than your opponent like the Thundering Herd did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 28-7 margin over the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. Marshall's RB Khalan Laborn was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 191 yards on 35 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Laborn's 78-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Marshall's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. DB Steven Gilmore picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Louisiana was not quite the South Alabama Jaguars' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for the Ragin' Cajuns as they fell 20-17 to the Jaguars. Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Chris Smith, who picked up 107 yards on the ground on 12 carries. This was the first time Smith has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Marshall's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Louisiana's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Marshall's success rolls on or if the Ragin' Cajuns are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thundering Herd as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.