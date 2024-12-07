The 2024 Sun Belt Championship Game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (9-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-2) linking up on Saturday evening. The Thundering Herd have won six games in a row heading into this contest. Last week, Marshall defeated James Madison 35-33 in double overtime. As for Louisiana, it has won two consecutive matchups. On Nov. 30, the Ragin' Cajuns topped UL Monroe 37-23.

Kickoff from Cajun Field in Louisiana is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are 6-point favorites according to the latest Marshall vs. Louisiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58. Before locking in any Louisiana vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 30-19 on all top-rated picks over the past 10 weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game 2024. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Louisiana vs. Marshall:

Marshall vs. Louisiana spread: Louisiana -7

Marshall vs. Louisiana over/under: 58 points

Marshall vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana -211, Marshall +184

MRSHL: Marshall is 11-1 against the spread this season

UL: Louisiana is 7-5 against the spread in 2024

Marshall vs. Louisiana picks: See picks here

Marshall vs. Louisiana streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Louisiana can cover

The Ragin' Cajuns have one of the best offenses in the conference. They were second in the Sun Belt in scoring offense (35.6), total offense (446.3) and passing offense (265.7). Senior receiver Lance LeGendre leads the team in receiving yards (733) with 44 receptions and six touchdowns. On Nov. 23 against Troy, LeGendre had six catches for 109 yards and one score.

In the backfield, freshman running back Bill Davis has 777 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and average 5.2 yards per carry. The Louisiana native has logged four straight games with at least 50 rushing yards. Sophomore running back Zylan Perry also racked up 95 rushes for 621 yards and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd also have a productive offense. They rank fifth in the Sun Belt in scoring offense (31.9) and third in rushing offense (200.4). Sophomore running back A.J. Turner has 864 rushing yards, six touchdowns and averages 8.3 yards per carry. The Virginia native has four games with at least 100 yards in 2024.

Defensively, sophomore lineman Mike Green is a game-wrecker for this group. Green wins with speed with a variety of pass-rush moves. The Virginia native is second in the country in sacks (16) with three forced fumbles. He's finished with a sack in nine games this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Marshall vs. Louisiana picks

The model has simulated Marshall vs. Louisiana 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Marshall vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.