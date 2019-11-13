Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Marshall 6-3; Louisiana Tech 8-1
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Marshall and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Marshall skips in on four wins and Louisiana Tech on eight.
Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over the Rice Owls two weeks ago, winning 20-7. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Louisiana Tech. They put a hurting on the North Texas Mean Green to the tune of 52-17. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulldogs had established a 31-3 advantage.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Thundering Herd going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Thundering Herd to 6-3 and the Bulldogs to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Thundering Herd and the Bulldogs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
