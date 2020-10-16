A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Marshall is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Thundering Herd are 9-2 in their last 11 games. Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is 7-0 in its last seven games at home.

The Thundering Herd are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49.

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall spread: Marshall -13.5

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall over-under: 49 points

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall money line: Louisiana Tech +400, Marshall -500

What you need to know about Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UTEP Miners on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 21-17 win. Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. For the season, Tucker has rushed 42 times for 192 yards and two scores.

Louisiana Tech has also fared well against the spread recently. In fact, the Bulldogs are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games. Louisiana Tech is also 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games played on a Saturday.

What you need to know about Marshall

Meanwhile, Marshall took its game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday by a conclusive 38-14 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 38-7 advantage. The Thundering Herd can attribute much of their success to RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for three touchdowns and 107 yards on 15 carries.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs enter Saturday's contest with 12 passing touchdowns, good for fifth best in the nation. But the Thundering Herd rank first in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just seven points per game on average.

How to make Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech picks

