Marshall vs. MTSU odds: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 49-36 roll

Friday sees a clash of Conference USA front-runners when the Marshall Thundering Herd host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET. In a brutal non-conference schedule, MTSU lost to Vanderbilt 35-7 and national title contender Georgia 49-7. While Marshall was beating up the likes of Eastern Kentucky and Miami (Ohio), its lone loss came at the hands of North Carolina State by 17. Marshall is favored by four points, down from an opening of 7.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has shrunk from 54 to 49.5.

The model knows the Thundering Herd depend on freshman quarterback Isaiah Green. And despite a rocky first season, he has excelled in clutch situations. For the season, he has thrown for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. While his accuracy rate is 55 percent, he has limited interceptions (six) despite the high volume of pass attempts.

Green's favorite target is Tyre Brady. The senior wideout has come up big. Last week, with the game on the line and trailing 17-13, Brady caught a bullet from Green with 1:44 to play to secure the thrilling 20-17 victory. For the season, the receiver has 26 grabs for 369 yards and five touchdowns.

Just because the Herd have come through when it counts doesn't mean they'll cover on Friday.

Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill is just 67 yards shy of 10,000 for his brilliant career. He has 85 touchdown passes -- eight coming this season. Blessed with a booming arm and tremendous accuracy (68.3 percent), Stockstill has the smarts to know when to force a ball into coverage and when to concede the down. In last week's dramatic 25-24 win over Florida Atlantic, he delivered a laser to Gatlin Casey for the winning two-point conversion with 38 seconds left.

