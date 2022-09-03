Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Marshall

Last Season Records: Marshall 7-6; Norfolk State 6-5

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will play against a Division II opponent, the Norfolk State Spartans, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. While the Thundering Herd were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN3.com

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.