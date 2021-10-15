Marshall and its high-powered offense travel to take on North Texas in a primetime matchup on Friday night. The Thundering Herd (3-3) started the season 2-0 before losing three straight games. They ended that losing streak with a victory in overtime last week against Old Dominion. The Mean Green (1-4) hopes to get back into the win column at home on Friday after losing four straight games.

Kickoff from Apogee Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Thundering Herd are favored by 11 points in the latest Marshall vs. North Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is set at 66.5.

Marshall vs. North Texas spread: Marshall -11

Marshall vs. North Texas over-under: 66.5 points

Marshall vs. North Texas money line: North Texas +330, Marshall -430

MRSH: The under is 4-0 in Marshall's last four conference games

UNT: The under is 4-1 in North Texas' last five games as a home underdog

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd offense has established a solid rushing attack and averages 158 yards per game on the ground. Freshman Rasheen Ali leads Marshall with 103 carries for 560 yards and a conference-leading 11 touchdowns. Ali has two games on the year where he rushed for three touchdowns.

Against East Carolina, Ali rushed for 189 yards on 24 carries for three scores. Two weeks later against Middle Tennessee State, Ali had 19 carries for 113 yards with another three touchdowns. The Ohio native has also grabbed passes out the backfield. He has hauled in 22 receptions for 137 yards and a score. Ali will look to continue his impressive freshman campaign on Friday against a North Texas defense that has given up 40 or more points in two of its last three games.

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas rolls into this matchup with the No. 1 rushing attack in Conference USA. The Mean Green average 203.4 rushing yards per game with 4.4 yards per carry. Senior running back DeAndre Torrey takes charge of the Mean Green offense. Torrey leads North Texas with 115 carries for 601 yards and four touchdowns.

The Mississippi native averages a team-high 120.2 rushing yards per game. Last week against Missouri, Torrey had 24 carries for 85 yards. He also snagged two passes for 41 yards and a score.

