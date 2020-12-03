Who's Playing

Rice @ No. 21 Marshall

Current Records: Rice 1-2; Marshall 7-0

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Rice Owls have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Thundering Herd's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Rice at noon ET Dec. 5 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 7-0 record.

When you finish with 217 more yards than your opponent like Marshall did three weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders as they made off with a 42-14 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 42-14 advantage. Their QB Grant Wells did his thing and passed for five TDs and 336 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against the North Texas Mean Green two weeks ago, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for the Owls, but they got scores from WR Austin Trammell and WR Jake Bailey.

Marshall's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. The Thundering Herd have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.43 points per game. We'll see if Rice can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.