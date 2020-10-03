Who's Playing

Rice @ Marshall

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Rice Owls at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall was 8-5 last season and is coming off of a 17-7 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers two weeks ago. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Rice has set their aspirations higher this year.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.