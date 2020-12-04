A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Rice Owls and the Marshall Thundering Herd at noon ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. No. 21 Marshall is 7-0 overall and 5-0 at home, while Rice is 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's the eighth meeting all-time between these two programs and Marshall holds the 5-2 advantage in the series after a 20-7 win on the road a season ago.

Marshall covered as 11.5-point favorites in that game and is currently 4-2 against the spread this season. On Saturday, the Thundering Herd are favored by 23-points in the latest Marshall vs. Rice odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Rice vs. Marshall picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marshall vs. Rice. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Marshall vs. Rice:

Marshall vs. Rice spread: Marshall -23

Marshall vs. Rice over-under: 45 points

Marshall vs. Rice money line: Marshall -2400, Rice +1100

What you need to know about Marshall

When you finish with 217 more yards than your opponent like the Thundering Herd did three weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and carried off a 42-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 42-14 advantage.

QB Grant Wells continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for five TDs and 336 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground. Wells has accounted for 18 touchdowns on the season and running back Brenden Knox balances the offense with 744 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.

What you need to know about Rice

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against the North Texas Mean Green two weeks ago, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Rice, but the Owls got scores from WR Austin Trammell and WR Jake Bailey. Trammell has been Rice's standout so far through three games with 16 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd enter the game with only 65.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the nation. As for the Owls, they come into the contest boasting the sixth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation with three.

How to make Marshall vs. Rice picks

The model has simulated Marshall vs. Rice 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marshall vs. Rice? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.