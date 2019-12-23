Marshall vs. UCF: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Marshall vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
UCF @ Marshall
Current Records: UCF 9-3; Marshall 8-4
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd and the UCF Knights have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Marshall and UCF will compete for holiday cheer in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET test. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thundering Herd ultimately got the result they were hoping for three weeks ago. They won 30-27 over the FIU Panthers. Marshall RB Brenden Knox looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 146 yards on 33 carries.
Meanwhile, UCF ran circles around the South Florida Bulls three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (535 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. UCF took their game against South Florida by a conclusive 34-7 score. The Knights got to their win on the backs several key players, and it was RB Adrian Killins Jr. out in front rushing for one TD and 115 yards on 14 carries.
The Thundering Herd are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd enter the contest with only 14 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 18th best in the nation. But the Knights come into the game boasting the 11th most passing touchdowns in the nation at 34. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.06
Odds
The Knights are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Knights slightly, as the game opened with the Knights as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
