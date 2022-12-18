As participants in the only bowl game on Monday, Marshall and UConn have a chance to spotlight what have been two of the better under-the-radar stories this past season. The Thundering Herd won four straight games to end the season 8-4, which included a program-defining road win over Notre Dame in Week 2. The Huskies, meanwhile, have been one of college football's true success stories. With a 6-6 finish under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr., the team earned its first bowl berth since 2015.

The Thundering Herd's defense has been one of the best in the Group of Five, topping the Sun Belt in defensive yards per play and scoring defense. Plus, Khalan Laborn has been one of the best running backs in the nation after ripping off 1,423 yards this season. UConn has a one-two punch at running back with Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston that will pose a tremendous challenge.

What should you expect on Monday afternoon? Let's break down the game and make a pick.

Marshall vs. UConn: Need to know

Marshall's run defense: This will be a phenomenal battle between that stout Huskies rushing attack against a Marshall defense that ranks in the top four nationally in yards per game allowed (88.75) and yards per rush (2.8). Will defense win championships, or will the new era of collegiate offense negate Marshall's strength?

Quarterback battle: Huskies quarterback Zion Turner is a threat through the air and on the ground. With 10 touchdowns through the air and on the ground, and even one as a wide receiver, his opportunities to score will need to be maximized. Cam Fancher took over as Marshall's starting quarterback in Week 7 and was a big reason why it won four straight games to end the season. The slight break between the end of the season and the bowl game should allow Fancher to decompress and develop into an even bigger weapon.

The elephant in the room: Bowl games are often times decided by a team's motivation, and there's no doubt that the Huskies will be motivated to finish with a winning record and win their first bowl game since the PapaJohns.com bowl following the 2009 season. Mora has led one of the most remarkable turnarounds of the season, and his players will want to go out on a high note.

Myrtle Beach Bowl prediction, picks

There's no doubt that Marshall has momentum on its side, but it also has a much more complete roster. However, Mora has helped bring the talent on his roster to the forefront and develop a team that is no fluke. The dream season might not end with a win, but UConn will do enough to keep it close throughout. Prediction: UConn (+10)



