Marshall vs. USF, Gasparilla Bowl: TV channel, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The Thundering Herd and Bulls have never met on the football field
Marshall and USF will tee it up for the first time ever on Thursday night in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Thundering Herd won three straight games prior to falling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 1 in a make-up game stemming from the cancellation of a game vs. South Carolina in September. South Florida started the season 7-0 before hitting the skids and dropping five straight games to end the season. One of these teams will end the season on a high note.
Let's preview and pick Thursday's matchup between Conference USA and the AAC.
Viewing information
Event: Gasparilla Bowl
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Marshall: The Herd earned a bowl bid thanks to a defense that is giving up just 336.9 yards per game (No. 3 in C-USA), 4.77 yards per play (No. 2 in C-USA) and 22 points per game (No. 3 in C-USA). They've given up just 19 plays of 30 or more yards (tied for No. 1 in C-USA), allowed first downs on just 32.07 percent of third-down attempts (No. 2 in C-USA) and lead the conference in pass breakups with 57. It's a different story on offense. Redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green threw 10 picks and completed 55.7 percent of his passes in his first season as the starting quarterback. While he struggled at times and missed the month of October due to a knee injury, bowl practice could go a long way toward Green's evolution as the quarterback of the future. The offense racked up just 384.5 yards per game and had 160 plays of 10 or more yards -- tied for ninth in the conference.
USF: Bulls quarterback Blake Barnett got banged up down the stretch with shoulder and lower leg injuries, and his status remains undetermined leading up to kickoff. If he can't go, Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean would be the primary candidates to take the No. 1 snaps. When Barnett was healthy, the Bulls offense was lethal, averaged 6.76 yards per play and 500.25 yards per game. The defense, however, has been a sore spot all year. The Bulls are giving up 5.74 yards per play and allowed opponents to score on 82.22 percent of their red zone possessions (No. 8 in the AAC).
Game prediction, picks
Marshall's offense doesn't exactly strike fear into the opposition, but neither does South Florida's if Barnett isn't playing. Because of those two factors, definitely pound that under (53.5) if you're looking for a wise investment. As for a winner, it's hard to trust a team on a five-game skid with quarterback issues. The Thundering Herd defense will bend, but won't break enough to cost them the game or the cover. Pick: Marshall -2.5
Who wins the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl? And which side is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the which side of the USF-Marshall spread you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 5-1 all-time picking Bulls games!
-
