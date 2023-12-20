Tuesday's lone bowl game, the Frisco Bowl, will be a late-night affair highlighting a pair of Group of Five contenders in Marshall and UTSA. The bowl game will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the former Conference USA foes, which Marshall leads 2-1.

Marshall started the season 4-0 before a five-game midseason skid put bowl eligibility at risk. However, the Thundering Herd ended the season with wins over Georgia Southern and Arkansas State during the final three weeks of the season to earn their seventh consecutive bowl game berth.

The Roadrunners enter this game on a different trajectory, having won seven of their last eight regular-season games following a 1-3 start. UTSA finished its first season as a member of the AAC with a 7-1 record after departing from Conference USA. It is seeking its first bowl game victory in school history after losing in the first four tries. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor has guided the program to a bowl game in his first four seasons at the school and could make history with a win on Tuesday.

Marshall vs. UTSA: Need to know

It all starts with Frank Harris: Coming into the season, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris was viewed as a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy because of the numbers he put up in 2022. However, things didn't start according to plan after Harris missed some time at the start of the season with a toe injury. He still managed to finish the season strong by throwing for 2,506 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Frisco Bowl will serve as one final game for a storied career.

Marshall will need to lean on Rasheen Ali: With Marshall starting quarterback Cam Fancher hitting the transfer portal after struggling during the 2023 season, the Thundering Herd will once again rely on running back Rasheen Ali to carry the weight. Ali rushed for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and was the primary offensive weapon on the roster. Marshall finished the season ranked near the bottom of the Sun Belt in total yards and points, but Ali remained the one bright spot.

Traylor's rise: Since the season ended, Traylor has seen his name come up a handful of times during different coaching searches. The 55-year-old reportedly interviewed for the Texas A&M job but remains at UTSA for now. With a fourth bowl game in his fourth season, Traylor remains a name to watch in the coaching ranks in the years to come.

Frisco Bowl prediction, picks

UTSA has been waiting to win a bowl game for years, and this will be the perfect spot to make a statement. Harris is looking to end his college career with a bang and delivering arguably the biggest win in program history would do just that. Marshall has struggled offensively this season and will start an inexperienced quarterback with Fancher in the portal. Everything is lining up for the Roadrunners to close out the season with a blowout win. Pick: UTSA -12.5



