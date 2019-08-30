Marshall vs. VMI: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. VMI (away)

Last Season Records: Marshall 8-4-0; VMI 1-10-0;

What to Know

VMI and Marshall will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Returning after a rocky 1-10 season, VMI is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Marshall was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: VMI ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 62.5 on average. But Marshall was eighth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 104.2 on average. So...the VMI squad has its work cut out for it.

VMI are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 39-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Marshall from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium, West Virginia TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 39 point favorite against the Keydets.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.