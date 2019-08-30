Marshall vs. VMI live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. VMI (away)

Last Season Records: Marshall 9-4-0; VMI 1-10-0;

What to Know

VMI and Marshall are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 1-10 last-season record, VMI has set their aspirations higher this season. On the other hand, Marshall ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VMI ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 62.5 on average. But Marshall was eighth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 104.2 on average. So .e VMI squad has its work cut out for it.

VMI is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 39-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Marshall from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium, West Virginia TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.11

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 39 point favorite against the Keydets.

Bettors have moved against the Thundering Herd slightly, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 40.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.