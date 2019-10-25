Marshall vs. W. Kentucky: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Marshall (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Marshall 4-3; W. Kentucky 5-2

What to Know

Western Kentucky lost both of their matches to Marshall last season, on scores of 30-23 and 20-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Western Kentucky and Marshall will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Hilltoppers are coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Western Kentucky and Charlotte last week was still a pretty decisive one as Western Kentucky wrapped it up with a 30-14 win. WR Lucky Jackson and QB Ty Storey were among the main playmakers for Western Kentucky as the former caught five passes for 141 yards and one TD and the latter passed for 283 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Jackson's 69-yard TD reception in the. Jackson scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Marshall and FAU, but Marshall stepped up in the second half. Marshall managed a 36-31 victory over FAU. That's another feather in the cap for Marshall, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

The Hilltoppers are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Hilltoppers to 5-2 and the Thundering Herd to 4-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Marshall and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.