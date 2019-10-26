Marshall vs. W. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
Marshall (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Marshall 4-3; W. Kentucky 5-2
What to Know
Western Kentucky lost both of their matches to Marshall last season, on scores of 30-23 and 20-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Western Kentucky and Marshall will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Hilltoppers are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Western Kentucky didn't have too much trouble with Charlotte last week as they won 30-14. WR Lucky Jackson and QB Ty Storey were among the main playmakers for Western Kentucky as the former caught five passes for 141 yards and one TD and the latter passed for 283 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Jackson's 69-yard TD reception in the. Jackson scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Marshall and FAU, but Marshall stepped up in the second half. The Thundering Herd snuck past FAU with a 36-31 win. That's another feather in the cap for Marshall, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Western Kentucky is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Western Kentucky to 5-2 and Marshall to 4-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.30
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Bettors have moved against the Thundering Herd slightly, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Marshall and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Marshall 20 vs. W. Kentucky 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Marshall 30 vs. W. Kentucky 23
- Nov 26, 2016 - W. Kentucky 60 vs. Marshall 6
- Nov 27, 2015 - W. Kentucky 49 vs. Marshall 28
