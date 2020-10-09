A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Marshall is 2-0 and is on the road for the first time. Marshall covered in its only FBS matchup of the season when it upset Appalachian State. Western Kentucky is 0-3 against the spread on the season.

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall spread: Western Kentucky +7

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall over-under: 45 points

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall money line: Western Kentucky +210, Marshall -250

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

Last Saturday, the Hilltoppers narrowly escaped with a win against MTSU in its last outing. WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two TDs and 188 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground. Pigrome has been somewhat of a one-man show on offense for the Hilltoppers.

The senior quarterback has thrown for 498 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing by a wide margin with 197 yards. No WKU back has more than 70 yards on the season.

What you need to know about Marshall

Marshall opened its season with a dominant 59-0 victory over FCS-level Eastern Kentucky. The Herd then had their matchup against East Carolina postponed before upsetting Appalachian State 17-7 two weeks ago as five-point underdogs. Marshall running back Brenden Knox was one of the top players in that matchup, rushing for one TD and 138 yards on 28 carries. Knox leads the team with 223 yards and two scores on the ground.

Quarterback Grant Wells has completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He's added 73 yards and a score on the ground. Marshall has won its last three matchups against WKU, but they've all come down to one score.

