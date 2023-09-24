Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returned to Saturday's game against No. 9 Notre Dame after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The Buckeyes star and potential first-round 2024 NFL Draft pick got rolled up on during a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown run and stayed on the ground with his helmet off for an extended period of time. Harrison was taken directly into the medical tent but exited a short time later to add extra tape to the ankle and test the mobility on the sidelines. He later reentered the contest on Ohio State's first offensive drive following Henderson's touchdown run.

Harrison was able to get off the field with the help of two trainers after medical staff worked on the right ankle as he was down on the field. Replay showed a Notre Dame tackler missing on Henderson and inadvertently diving into Harrison's legs. In the video of Henderson's touchdown run below, you can briefly see Harrison get rolled on as he's helping to open the lane for his teammate's scoring run.

Harrison had one catch for 7 yards prior to exiting the game. He did have a leaping catch near the sideline called back due to his hand coming down out of bounds. Harrison has 14 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns this season, including 100 receiving yards in each of Ohio State's last two games after starting the year with an 18-yard performance against Indiana.