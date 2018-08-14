Maryland accepts responsibility for player death, keeps DJ Durkin on leave during new investigation

Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans took responsibility for the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, 19, during a press conference held Tuesday in College Park, Maryland. However, the university has not yet made a decision regarding the status of football coach DJ Durkin, who will remain on administrative leave.

"The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that were made on that fateful workout day on May 29th," Loh said, referring to the day McNair suffered heatstroke at practice and was admitted to the hospital. Loh when on to say that he personally apologized to McNair's family earlier in the day in Baltimore.

"These are allegations, but we have to take them very, very seriously. So what fair process demands is that we do a thorough investigation by an independent group and the make recommendations, and we will implement those recommendations, and we will monitor the continued implementation of those recommendations," Loh added.

An investigation into McNair's death as well as the culture of the program will be released publicly some time in mid-September.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority," Evans said last Saturday. "These alleged behaviors are not consistent with the values I expect all of our staff to adhere to and we must do better."

The allegations in the story reported by ESPN include verbal and mental abuses that contributed to a "toxic culture" at Maryland, which has already been under self-appointed external investigation since the death of McNair.

