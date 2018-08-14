Maryland accepts responsibility for player death, keeps DJ Durkin on leave during new investigation
Maryland's president and athletic director took responsibility for the June death of Jordan McNair
Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans took responsibility for the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, 19, during a press conference held Tuesday in College Park, Maryland. However, the university has not yet made a decision regarding the status of football coach DJ Durkin, who will remain on administrative leave.
"The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that were made on that fateful workout day on May 29th," Loh said, referring to the day McNair suffered heatstroke at practice and was admitted to the hospital. Loh when on to say that he personally apologized to McNair's family earlier in the day in Baltimore.
"These are allegations, but we have to take them very, very seriously. So what fair process demands is that we do a thorough investigation by an independent group and the make recommendations, and we will implement those recommendations, and we will monitor the continued implementation of those recommendations," Loh added.
An investigation into McNair's death as well as the culture of the program will be released publicly some time in mid-September.
"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority," Evans said last Saturday. "These alleged behaviors are not consistent with the values I expect all of our staff to adhere to and we must do better."
The allegations in the story reported by ESPN include verbal and mental abuses that contributed to a "toxic culture" at Maryland, which has already been under self-appointed external investigation since the death of McNair.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news story shortly.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best college football team in each state
From Alabama to Wyoming, which Division I team best represents its home state?
-
LOOK: Air Force AC-130 uniforms for 2018
Air Force's Air Power Legacy series uniforms for this year pay homage to the AC-130
-
SEC rules Florida WR Jefferson eligible
Jefferson transferred from Ole Miss following the 2017 season
-
Zach Smith arrested for OVI in 2013
It's another in a long line of incidents for Smith
-
MSU, Oregon to play in 2029 and 2030
And they'll actually be playing these games on campus
-
Big Ten mired in scandal this offseason
Eleven of the Big Ten's 14 programs have been involved in a serious incident over the last...