Maryland AD explains scope of investigation into death of football player

OXON HILL, Maryland -- The expert conducting a review into the death of a Maryland football player will have access to every written and electronic document relating to the incident, Terrapins athletic director Damon Evans told CBS Sports.

Hall of fame trainer Rod Walters has been hired to review the June 13 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

"He'll look at us from top to bottom," Evans said while making an appearance this week at the annual National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

"We're giving him everything we have written. Then he will review that but also he will come to campus and meet with people individually who were involved in the prior process."

What hasn't been made clear is the scope of Walters' investigation. In other words, how much information Maryland wants or will allow Walters to discover.

Evans offered a bit of clarity.

"That's an actual document [stating the scope of the investigation]," he said. "The scope is so long."

Evans was asked specifically whether Walters would have access to electronic communications (emails) between staffers regarding McNair's death. Also, whether Walters will have access to the football practice plan the day McNair collapsed (May 29) as well as who wrote it.

Evans previously stated McNair had difficulty completing 10 reps of 110-yard sprints on the day he collapsed.

"Everything [will be available to Walters]," Evans said. "We've got to be wide open with him, or we won't learn. We look forward to him coming. We wish we didn't have to go through this, obviously."

No cause of death has been released. McNair did undergo a liver transplant after being hospitalized.

"We'll conduct this review -- because it's the right thing to do -- and see what we get from it," Evans added. "We've heard a lot of things about [Walters]. He's done a lot of things like this before."

Evans also said that more than half of the team has been participating in offseason workouts since they were made voluntary by coach D.J. Durkin shortly after McNair's death.

"I'm going to take a wild guess: You've got the majority of the team there," Evans said. "There are 10 players or so who haven't been going. Some of the kids just need time. Some kids didn't do anything until he was laid to rest. The last I heard, we're almost full, but I can't confirm that. I'm meeting with D.J. [on Friday]."

Counselors, spiritual leaders and a clinical psychologist have been made available to Maryland players, Evans said.

"You see [deaths] happening at other institutions," Evans said. "You always feel for them. When it happens to you, it's difficult. You see the impact on the young men on the team. You see the impact on the coaching staff.

"It reached far beyond that. Our other student-athletes, that moment of grief, mourning and you see how people behave in different ways. Our job is to take care of them, ramp back up slowly."

Sources told CBS Sports that Walters' investigation could take more than three months.