Maryland board of regents chair steps down amid backlash from DJ Durkin decision

The chair of Maryland's Board of Regents is stepping down after backlash from the initial decision to retain former head football coach D.J. Durkin.

After the board's recommendation to reinstate Durkin, James Brady became the face of that decision and the target of criticism in the wake of the announcement and release of the board's report into both the death of Jordan McNair and the allegations of a toxic culture in the football program.

"In recent days, I have become the public face of both the board and its decisions related to these matters," Brady said in a statement. "In my estimation, my continued presence on the board will inhibit its ability to move Maryland's higher education agenda forward. And I have no interest in serving as a distraction from that important work. Accordingly, I will step down from the Board of Regents immediately."

D.J. Durkin was reinstated as the head football coach on Tuesday at the recommendation of the board and by Wednesday evening had been fired by president Wallace Loh. Loh, who announced he would be retiring in June 2019, cited meetings with concerned students and campus leadership regarding Durkin's return to the team. Some Maryland players also voiced their opposition to the board's decision, which in turn with Durkin's supporters in the locker room has created conflict throughout the team.

Now, the team will be led by Matt Canada as a interim coach once again as Maryland concludes an emotional week with a home game against Michigan State on Saturday.