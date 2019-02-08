Maryland DB taken to hospital overnight as precaution after getting sick during team workout

Maryland defensive back Raymond Boone fell ill on Tuesday in an indoor team workout and was hospitalized overnight at Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a report from the Baltimore Sun.

Boone, a 6-foot, 203-pound rising sophomore from Greenbelt, Maryland, issued a statement to the Sun through the Maryland athletic department.

"I want to make sure everyone knows that I'm doing just fine," he said. "My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I've received."

Even though the illness was not related to heat, Maryland's training staff did place Boone in an ice bath and take proper steps to treat him on site.

This comes on the heels of a tragic year for the Maryland football team. Offensive lineman Jordan McNair suffered symptoms of heat stroke last May, and died in June. An investigation revealed that the training staff did not take immediate action to treat McNair on site, and let nearly an hour pass before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Further investigation into the culture of the football program revealed that former coach D.J. Durkin -- who was suspended in August and fired on Oct. 31 -- operated a program with a culture of fear that included coaches embarrassing players in a variety of ways.

Mike Locksley was hired as Durkin's full-time replacement in the offseason, after one season as the Alabama offensive coordinator and three years on the Crimson Tide staff. He previously served on the Terrapins staff as offensive coordinator from 2012-15. He was the interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season.