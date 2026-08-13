Maryland star EDGE Zahir Mathis suffers season-ending injury ahead of make-or-break year for Mike Locksley

Maryland standout EDGE Zahir Mathis will miss the season following an injury suffered during fall practice, the school confirmed Wednesday. The news comes as a devastating blow for the Terrapins ahead of a make-or-break season for coach Mike Locksley.

A former four-star prospect, Mathis quickly emerged as one of the Terrapins' most disruptive defenders, finishing second on the team with six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in his freshman season. Keeping him in College Park was a top priority in Maryland's offseason retention push, fueled by a significant boost in resources and belief that Locksley could get the program back on track.

Mathis earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition despite playing through injuries. He and fellow EDGE Sidney Stewart combined for 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss last year. Both were freshman All-American honorees, and the pair led the Big Ten with 71 combined pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I've learned that the only way you win and have success in the Big Ten is in the trenches, and we've had to build our trenches on both sides of the football," Locksley said last month. "We feel really good about the depth we've been able to create.

The Terps will likely turn to five-star freshman Zion Elee, a gifted pass rusher and Maryland's second-highest-rated recruit ever. Elee possesses considerable upside but no college experience.

Asking a newcomer to immediately replace one of the Big Ten's most disruptive young defenders is hardly ideal, but the Terrapins have shown success eliminating the leash and letting their first-year players get out there. DD Holmes will see more snaps as well.

It's not the first blow Maryland's defense has suffered this season. Cornerback Dontay Joyner exited the program following offseason legal troubles.

Locksley's uncertain future at Maryland

Locksley enters the season on one of the Power Four's hottest seats. After three consecutive bowl victories, Maryland has now suffered through back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Last year, a slew of injuries forced the Terps to throw several freshmen into the starting lineup.

"We feel like the tough times are behind us now, as this inexperienced group has gained real experience -- three games where we lost on the last drive while leading in 11 of the 12 games total," Locksley said last month. "When you think about that with a young team, you think finish. That's what we've spent the last six months talking about."

While Locksley has been given some grace for last year's circumstances, patience has run thin at Maryland -- his contract only runs through the 2027 season.

Locksley's future rests largely on the talented young core he convinced the program to retain. Quarterback Malik Washington is the cornerstone of that group after flashing considerable upside as a freshman. Maryland needs him to make a sophomore leap in a revamped offense under coordinator Clint Trickett.

The Terrapins also need immediate growth from several second-year contributors, especially with Mathis lost for the season. Unseasoned players who were afforded developmental snaps last fall must become weekly answers against a punishing Big Ten schedule.

Locksley kept important pieces from leaving, but that won't outweigh another losing record. Maryland's sophomore class represents his best argument for patience. Now it's up to him to prove the program is still moving forward.