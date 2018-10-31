Maryland fires coach DJ Durkin one day after announcing his reinstatement

Maryland announced that it has fired coach DJ Durkin just one day after announcing his reinstatement. Rick Maese of the Washington Post was the first to report the news, and a school spokesperson confirmed the move to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"Yesterday the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced numerous recommendations, including employment decisions about specific personnel on our campus," said Maryland president Wallace Loh in a release. "I accepted the Board's recommendations. At the same time, I announced my retirement as president in June 2019.

"Since returning to campus after yesterday's press conference, I have met with the leadership of the Student Government Association speaking on behalf of numerous student organizations; the Senate Executive Committee; Deans; department chairs; and campus leadership. The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach D.J. Durkin returning to the campus.

"The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin's return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways."

Durkin was reportedly informed of the school's decision by athletic director Damon Evans following practice Wednesday.

Durkin was reinstated to his job on Tuesday following a recommendation from the University System of Maryland's Board of Regents. The board also recommended that the school reinstate athletic director Damon Evans. The decision was immediately met by public backlash from players and government officials alike. Maryland governor Larry Hogan released a statement Wednesday calling on the school to reconsider its decision.

Durkin had been on leave from the school as Maryland investigated the culture of the program following the death of Jordan McNair. McNair died in June two weeks after he'd been hospitalized following a team workout on May 29. Following the announcement that Durkin had been reinstated Tuesday, McNair's father Marty McNair said: "I feel like I've been punched in the stomach, and somebody spit in my face."

Durkin was 10-15 during his time at Maryland, including a record of 5-13 against Big Ten teams.