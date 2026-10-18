Maryland fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino on Sunday after the defense struggled again in the Terrapins' 37-30 loss to Rutgers.

Maryland's defense hasn't lived up to expectations in what has been a disappointing 2-5 start to the Terrapins' 2026 campaign. Maryland currently ranks 83rd in total defense, 84th in pass defense, 85th in rush defense and 127th in scoring defense.

"I appreciate Ted's hard work and dedication to our program during his time in College Park," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "As I evaluate our program, I believe this change is necessary. We wish Ted all the best moving forward."

The decision comes as Locksley's long-term job status is also very much in doubt. After going 4-8 in 2024 and 2025, Locksley entered the 2026 season needing to win around seven games or better to keep his job headed into 2027. Following another blown opportunity against Rutgers on Saturday, the odds of that happening have plummeted. Locksley hasn't beaten a Power Four opponent in more than a calendar year and has a 2-20 Big Ten conference record since the 2024 season.

There may not be a coach on a hotter seat in college football than Locksley. While there has been considerable outside speculation on Locksley's job security, including whether he'd be fired headed into the open week, Maryland has taken a patient approach in evaluating the situation. Letting Locksley fire Monachino to try to improve the defense headed into a bye week is another example of that.

Monachino had been Maryland's defensive coordinator the last two seasons after arriving from North Carolina. The veteran defensive coach had also previously worked for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will take over defensive play-calling responsibilities as Maryland's interim defensive coordinator. Abdul-Rahim, who coaches the cornerbacks, is on his second stint at Maryland after previously working for D.J. Durkin. Inside linebackers coach Zac Spatival will also add the co-defensive coordinator title.

Maryland has a bye this week before a Halloween home game against Illinois.