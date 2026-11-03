The first major move in the 2026 college football carousel came on Wednesday, Oct. 21, when Maryland fired head coach Mike Locksley. He leaves Maryland with a a 39-54 overall record and a 17-52 mark in the Big Ten. The Terrapins won just two Big Ten games since the start of the 2024 season and were off to a 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) start this season before making the move. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is now 0-1 as the interim head coach after losing to Illinois 20-17.

Who are the top names on the Maryland hot board? If you want the latest on the Maryland football coaching search, see what the proven team of experts are saying at InsideMDSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Terrapins.

If you want all of the latest Maryland news and scoop, there's no better place than InsideMDSports. It's the most trusted source for intel on the Terrapins and has the largest and most dedicated community of Maryland fans. The staff led by Jeff Ermann will tell you what's happening before it happens. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all the insider info, analysis and more.

And right now, InsideMDSports is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at InsideMDSports has revealed an initial hot board, and and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to InsideMDSports now to see them all.

Top Maryland football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the Maryland football coaching hot board is Wake Forest head coach Jason Dickert. One of the hottest names early in this coaching cycle, Dickert left Washington State for Wake Forest following the 2024 season, a year after the collapse of the Pac-12. He was 8-4 in his final year in Pullman.

He's done a tremendous job thus for the Demon Deacons, going 15-5 (8-5 ACC) as he's midway through his second year at a place that traditionally has been tough to win at. Wake Forest is only picking up steam in recent weeks, beating its last four ACC opponents by a combined total of 187-31.

"For Maryland, the attraction is a coach with a defensive background and experience developing competitive teams without routinely signing the most talented roster in his conference," said Jack Sheehan of InsideMDSports. "The Terps need someone who can improve their weekly baseline, and Dickert's résumé offers a credible case.

"The bigger question might be whether Maryland could persuade him to leave. He already has a power-conference job and early success at Wake Forest. Smith would need to present a compelling opportunity, backed by the resources to support it." See more candidates InsideMDSports.

How to get insider Maryland coaching search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including a coach who would have "one of the most accomplished head-coaching résumés on this board." You can only see who it is by joining InsideMDSports.

Who are the top names in the Maryland football coaching search, and which accomplished coach could Maryland take a big swing on? Go to InsideMDSports to see their Maryland coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Terrapins, and find out.

And remember, InsideMDSports is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to InsideMDSports. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.