Richmond recently saw its projected starting kicker transfer to Maryland, and Spiders coach Russ Huesman is not happy about it.

Huesman on Tuesday accused Maryland of tampering to convince Sean O'Haire to transfer to the Terrapins after spring practice, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Huesman claims that O'Haire had no designs on leaving Richmond until Maryland "gave him $50,000."

"They came in, they tampered," Huesman told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "The kid had zero interest in transferring, they offered him money. It happens all over the country and there's nothing the NCAA's going to do about it. So, Maryland just decided to come in. They liked our kicker and offered him money … It's ridiculous, pretty frustrating."

O'Haire committed to Maryland on May 3 after appearing in four regular season games and one postseason game as a true freshman at Richmond in 2024. He hit on all 12 of his field goal attempts, including three makes of at least 45 yards.

A native of Kildare, Ireland, O'Haire went through spring practice with Richmond and participated in its April 5 spring game. The 20-year-old never played football before arriving at Richmond last year. And because he appeared in only four regular season games last fall, he preserved his redshirt and has four years of eligibility remaining.

"He's got an unbelievable future," Huesman said. "This was not on him. This was on Maryland. This was on (O'Haire's) handlers. It was on a lot of other people that I'm not real happy with."

Huesman also noted that if he saw Maryland coach Mike Locksley or any of his assistants, he would "tell them I don't appreciate it."

The Spiders are gearing up for their ninth season under Huesman, who has led his team to two straight Coastal Athletic Association titles and three straight FCS Playoff appearances. Maryland, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-8 record in its sixth season under Locksley.