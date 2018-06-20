Maryland hires respected trainer to conduct 'external review' of football player's death

One of the most respected figures in sports athletic training has been hired to conduct a review into the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair.

Former South Carolina trainer Rod Walters will oversee what has been termed an "external review" of the death, the school announced Tuesday.

McNair collapsed May 29 at a team workout. He was hospitalized and received a liver transplant before passing away June 13.

Walters runs his own consulting business -- Walters, Inc. -- which has worked extensively with colleges as well as both Major League Baseball and the National Football League. From 1997-2003, he was on the board of directors of the National Athletic Trainers Association.

Walters was at South Carolina from 1980-2007, rising to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

The McNair review could take up to 90 days, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Interim Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said this week McNair was "having difficulty recovering from" 10 runs of 110 yards during a training session before collapsing.

Maryland players have been told that regularly scheduled practices are voluntary until further notice.

"First and foremost, the focus is on the well-being of our student-athletes, and this is time for them to grieve," the school said Tuesday in a statement. "We will continue to provide the resources our student-athletes need, which includes counseling services and access to spiritual leaders during this difficult time."

No cause of death has been released. Because McNair died in a hospital, his cause of death may not be announced unless the family decides to do so.

Twenty-nine NCAA football players have died since 2000. An overwhelming number of those passed away due to overexertion during workouts or practices.