After weeks of deliberation, Top247 edge rusher Zahir Mathis has made his National Signing Day decision. The Philadelphia Imhotep standout announced Wednesday on 247Sports' Ultimate CFB Show that he will sign with Maryland.

Mathis, the No. 20 edge and No. 166 overall player in the 2025 class, chose the Terrapins over Florida State after making official visits to both programs in recent weeks. His commitment comes after a weekend visit to College Park, where he had the opportunity to reconnect with incoming freshman quarterback Malik Washington, a former youth football teammate, and build strong relationships with Maryland's coaching staff.

"The hospitality from Coach Locks, Coach JT, and Coach Brownlee was a lot different," Mathis said of his trip to Maryland. "They made it stand out. They made sure I was real comfortable and made sure my family was real comfortable. That was a big standout to me."

Washington, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 class and a recent Terps enrollee, played a key role in Mathis' recruitment. The two first played together for the Maryland Heat in youth football and reconnected during the Under Armour All-America Game in Florida over the holidays.

"I was mainly with Malik," Mathis said. "We go way back from Maryland Heat in youth ball. We go way back, and I feel as though it made it a little bit better because I already had a lot of trust in him."

Mathis also valued the vision Maryland's coaching staff had for his development. Throughout his recruitment, he was intrigued by the possibility of playing a hybrid outside linebacker role rather than a traditional defensive end.

"I could see myself as an outside linebacker/hybrid type," Mathis said. "Just to get out of my natural habitat as a hands-down edge and seeing different things, I feel as though it would be uncomfortable, and if you do that, you are going to have a natural standpoint."

His recruitment went down to the wire. Florida State was a serious contender, with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White making strong pushes, including in-home visits and a January official visit.

"Coach Norvell and (defensive line) coach (Terrance) Knighton, I feel like when I went on my official visit, we built a strong bond," Mathis said. "What stood out to me about going to Florida State was how they carry things in their room. Coach Knighton made things stand out with how he did things in certain formations, such as having three pass rushers on the field at all times. I could see myself in that formation."

Ultimately, though, Maryland won out. When Mathis met with head coach Mike Locksley before leaving campus, the message was clear: This decision was his to make on his own terms.

"His big message to me was more so about how do I feel comfortable there?" Mathis said. "I think his main thing to me was instead of me being driven to a forced answer, I could come to a decision by myself."

After weighing his options, Mathis found his answer in Maryland, where he will look to make an immediate impact in the Big Ten.